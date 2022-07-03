MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,649.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $659.95 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,000.75. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.