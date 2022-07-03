Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS DMLRY opened at $14.47 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.