Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

