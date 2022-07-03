Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

