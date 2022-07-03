Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 98,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

