Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

