Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

