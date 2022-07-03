Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 98,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

