Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 8.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $255,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

