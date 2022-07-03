MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

