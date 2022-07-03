Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 341,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Get Microvast alerts:

NASDAQ MVSTW opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54. Microvast has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.