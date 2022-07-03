Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $175.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

