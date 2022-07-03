Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,563.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

