Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MIMTF stock opened at 14.61 on Friday.
About Mitsubishi Materials (Get Rating)
