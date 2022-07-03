Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 44,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 190,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 42.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 40,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

