Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $8.07 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

