Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

