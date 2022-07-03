Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Equal Weight

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

