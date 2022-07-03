Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Equal Weight

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Bridgestone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.