Morgan Stanley Increases Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $70.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $75.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock worth $490,404. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

