Morgan Stanley Lowers Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $34.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VSAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.