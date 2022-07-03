Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $21.70

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.70, but opened at $22.23. Morphic shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 1,078 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $850.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
