Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

