Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,637 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

