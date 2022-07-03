M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $175.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

NYSE MTB opened at $159.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

