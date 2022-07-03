Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the May 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.69. Murata Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.