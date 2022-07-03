Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $160.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

