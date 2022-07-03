NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.89 on Friday. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.