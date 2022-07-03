Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NTUS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 133.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

