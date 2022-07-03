Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Alliance Global Partners

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.80 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 54.80% from the stock’s previous close.
NEPT stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59.
