NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 64,028 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

