NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.96. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 143.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

