NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NEP opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,207,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

