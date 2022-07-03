NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.86.

NEP opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,207,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 195,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

