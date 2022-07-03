Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $21.13

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $20.25. Nordstrom shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 37,605 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,670. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,510 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 59.9% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

