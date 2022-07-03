NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.