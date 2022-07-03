NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $128,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.49. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

