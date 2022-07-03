Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $121.65

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.65, but opened at $106.87. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $103.71, with a volume of 3,946 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.36.
About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.
