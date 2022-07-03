Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $52,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

