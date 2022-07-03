Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) PT Lowered to $7.00

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s previous close.
OB opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Outbrain has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.90.
Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)
