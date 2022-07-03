Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) PT Lowered to $7.00

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.07% from the stock’s previous close.

OB opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Outbrain has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.90.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

