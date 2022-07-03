Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,508,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.