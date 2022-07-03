Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
