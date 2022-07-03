Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

