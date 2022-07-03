Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

