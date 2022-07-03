Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,468,014 shares.The stock last traded at $18.83 and had previously closed at $19.67.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after buying an additional 1,475,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,681,000 after purchasing an additional 864,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after buying an additional 415,090 shares during the period. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.