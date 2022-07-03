Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.57.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

