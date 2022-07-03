Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Up to $39.48

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $40.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 6 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
