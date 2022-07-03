Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.04. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 7,175 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

