PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.
NYSE:PMT opened at $14.34 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
