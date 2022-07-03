PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.34 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

