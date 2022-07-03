Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

PERI opened at $18.32 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $813.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

