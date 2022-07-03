Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
PERI opened at $18.32 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $813.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
