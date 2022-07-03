Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $93,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 528,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

