Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

